StewMel skipper delighted as team turns the tables on Heriot’s

Stewart’s Melville skipper Steven Parker has praised the way his side dug in to defeat Heriot’s at Inverleith in the CSL Eastern Premier Division on Saturday.

Heriot’s had defeated Stew Mel in the Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy T20 event at Goldenacre on Tuesday night.

Parker hopes the result will have given his charges confidence ahead of three matches this week: a Masterton tie with Mazars Grange on Thursday evening, a league match at Watsonians on Saturday and a Citylets Scottish Cup tie with RH Corstorphine on Sunday.

“I was really pleased with the way the guys bounced back from Tuesday’s defeat to Heriot’s to beat them in the league,” the Stewart’s Melville captain stated.

“The bowlers all stuck to their plans and never really let any of the batsmen get too settled while our fielding was good.

Heriot’s, with skipper Keith Morton and key man Hayes van der Berg returning to league action, won the toss and decided to bat. They lost Johann Potgieter early on to Shaylen Pillay and when fellow opener Elnathan Meiri was then out to Ben Wilkinson the visitors were 26-2. Hayden Sweet then got Van der Berg and when wicketkeeper Peter Ross was trapped LBW by Greg Ruthven for 18 Heriot’s were 92-4.

Michael Shean and Morton would then felll for 37 and 1.

Heriot’s eventually finished on 152 all out from their 50 overs.

Six of the seven bowlers used by Parker took wickets, South African Hayden Sweet leading the way with 3-30 and teenage spinner Sam Tait impressing with 1-21.

Heriot’s got two early wickets when Kris Steel fell to Joe Kinghorn-Gray and wicketkeeper Patrick Ritchie was bowled by Shean. Wilkinson, the former Heriot’s man, and Pillay then put together a crucial 65-run partnership, taking the toal to 94, but both fell soon after for 42 and 28 to ex-Stew Mel man Elliot Ruthven.

And when Greg Bissett was caught behind by Ross off the bowling of Callum Stuart the game was in the balance at 109-5. Cue Sweet (21 not out) and Greg Ruthven (26 not out) – playing against his brother – to put on 44 runs for the sixth wicket to see their side home by five wickets.

Teenagers Tom Mackintosh and Jamie Cairns continued their strong starts to the summer with 66 not out and three wickets respectively to help Grange ease past Arbroath.

Wihan Lubbe scored a cracking century for the visitors at Portgower Place, but they could only post 203 all out batting first. Grange got home with eight wickets to spare.

RH Corstorphine thumped Aberdeenshire at Mannofield.

Five bowlers took wickets as the struggling hosts were 68 all out, RHC winning by seven wickets. Carlton defeated Watsonians in a Capital derby at Grange Loan. A crucial 52 from Will Hardie batting number seven helped the hosts up to 194 all out up first.

Zach Place played another good innings for Watsonians in reply, the opener making 59, but his team could only make 137 all out. Spinner Adeel Raza took four wickets for Carlton.

Ion8 Forfarshire are still top of the pile after defeating Stoneywood-Dyce.