Tommy Philbin simply blown away to be fighting at the Hydro

Celtic middleweight champion Tommy Philbin says he feels lucky to be stepping into a boxing ring at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow tonight.

The undefeated 29-year-old has been battling depression for the past year and hasn’t fought since victory over Dominik Landgraf 11 months ago.

However, he will make a return on former Lochend amateur stable-mate Josh Taylor’s IBF world super lightweight title fight with current champion Ivan Baranchyk, when he goes up against York’s Harry Matthews.

“I didn’t believe it until I weighed in to be honest but I’m delighted to be back,” an honest Philbin said. “I thought about doing something stupid so many times. But things have changed and I think being back boxing again has helped my mind.

“This feels special to be on this undercard. It has taken me a while to get to back into things. I didn’t feel like getting up for work but I have a mortgage to pay. I didn’t feel like doing anything with my kids, my missus, I stopped everything. It was so bad.

“I’ve now moved gyms and changed trainers so I am working with Gordon Brennan at Trench Boxing Club in Dunfermline. Things are going well and I’ve had great support from friends and family.”

Meanwhile, Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor says tonight’s fight with Nicaragua’s Cristian Narvaez is the perfect warm-up ahead of next month’s all-Scottish clash against Scott Allan.

The 22-year-old Capital fighter, who recently made the switch to MTK Global, will defend his title at the Emirates Arena on Saturday, June 22 against Lanark’s Allan.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back in there tonight and it’s the perfect warm-up for next month,” McGregor said. “I haven’t fought since October and it almost feels like I’ve been forgotten about a wee bit.

“This is probably the biggest show in my lifetime with the Hydro almost at a sell-out too. I need to get the job done and then it’s all about next month. There’s been a lot of talk between me and him [Allan] so I’m delighted I’ve finally got the chance to show just what I’m made of.”