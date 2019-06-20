Why Stephen Gallacher Foundation winner Ruben Lindsay is happy to go the distance

Ruben Lindsay travels from his home in Ayrshire to play in Stephen Gallacher Foundation events - and says the reason is perfectly simple.

“It is the best,” said the 15-year-old of the Lothians-based foundation, which he has been part of for seven years. “The events are run fantastically by Scott Knowles and Stuart Johnston and I love being part of the foundation.”

Lindsay, who lives in Alloway and is a member of Ayr Belleisle, was recently included in the foundation’s first batch of ambassadors.

Buoyed by that, he then won the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy over 54 holes at Macdonald Cardrona near Peebles last weekend.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today as a golfer if it wasn’t for the foundation,” he added, “so I am really happy to be an ambassador and try to give something back.

“As for my win at the weekend, I was glad to get that as it had been a long wait. I had a couple of opportunities this year after getting myself in contention, but had been unable to finish it off before Sunday.”