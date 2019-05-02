Zander Culverwell can be a dream maker

Former Scottish Amateur champion Zander Culverwell is hoping to help create American dreams for young golfers after taking up a new role.

The Edinburgh man has become a regional associate with ProDreamUSA, the company which he used to secure a spell at the University of Minnesota before coming home to attend the University of Stirling.

“Zander’s appointment is a huge bonus for ProDreamUSA and, most importantly, for our clients,” said ProDreamUSA managing director Brendan McKenna.

“He is a terrific example of a late developer, who didn’t reach any great heights as a junior golfer but, after spending time in the USA, came back a much-developed and improved player, going on to win the Scottish Amateur Championship. We are delighted to have him join our staff.”

Culverwell, who also won the Lothians Amateur Championship before joining the pro ranks, added: “I’m really looking forward to joining the ProDreamUSA team.

“The company has really changed since I was a client and I’m excited to use my experiences in the USA as well as here in Scotland to benefit and educate the next generation of golfers about the opportunities available.”