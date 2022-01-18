Edinburgh Monarchs: Why young Australian teenager Jacob Hook can wait to rev it up at Armadale

The 19-year-old, from Brisbane, will line up at reserve for the Capital septet alongside compatriots Sam Masters, Josh Pickering and Kye Thomson, as well as Paco Castagna, Lasse Fredriksen and James Sarjeant.

The teenager is excited to touch down in the UK in March and begin his professional career with the Monarchs in this year's Championship.

The Scottish club are very familiar with the market Down Under and regularly offer young riders a platform to showcase their talents across Europe.

Jacob Hook

And Hook should look no further than Grand Prix star Max Fricke, who arrived from his homeland to sign for the Monarchs in 2013 aged just 16, for inspiration.

“I've actually known Kye since I was about 12 as we used to race dirt bikes before moving into speedway so we've stayed good mates,” Hook told the Evening News from his Queensland home.

“Kye spoke very highly of the Monarchs having finished up his first season last year and, to be honest, I've only heard good things from people all over Australia about the club.

“I've heard it's a really friendly and welcoming environment to be around so I'm really looking forward to it. It's an opportunity I couldn't say no to. [Co-promoter] John Campbell put forward a really strong case as to why I should join Edinburgh.

“I've watched a few videos of Armadale. I know it's going to be a challenge with it being a tight and technical track but it's something I embrace.

“A lot of the tracks in Australia are big so it's not something I am used to, but it can only bring my riding on.”

Hook’s impending move to Edinburgh will be the first time he has left home. However, his heart is set on living life as a speedway rider, even if it means travelling thousands of miles across the other side of the world to do so.

“It's been a big decision,” he said. “I am only 19 and have lived with my mum and dad my whole life. It's not as if I'm just moving just down the street or to another part of town, I'm heading across the other side of the world and to a country I have never been.

“But speedway is what I want to do. In Australia it's just a hobby whereas in the UK it is a job and I want it to be my job for a very long time. I want to take it further so I feel this step is the start of something hopefully.

“I think having three other Australians in the team will make it feel more like home. I know Sam and Josh a bit but I don't know a great deal about the other riders in team, but it's going to good meeting and getting to know them.

“This year is all about learning. It's my first season overseas so I'm not putting too much pressure on myself. I'm looking to be here at the start of March. I'm going to buy my bikes once I get over and build things up from there.”

