Anglers will attempt to emulate George Gilmore in St Serfs Sea Angling Xmas event

Anglers in the St Serfs event will be hoping to emulate George Gilmore who is pictured with a season-best cod of 10.6lb caught with Aquamarine Charters off Eyemouth. Picture Derek Anderson

Anglers pick their own marks in this roving competition organised by the Fife-based club and the boundaries are Elie to St Andrews.

This major event carries a £1,000 prize for the heaviest cod and there are heaviest bag prizes for the first ten places and heaviest fish prizes to fourth place. Senior prizes are assisted by tackle manufacturer Sonik and all juniors also receive a prize.

Registration is at Anstruther Golf Club between 9am and 11.30am with fishing from noon to 6pm. Weigh-in is between 6pm and 7pm.

The entry is £15 for seniors and juniors £5 and this is a Penn Sea League match.

Contact Auchtermuchty-based George Harris on 07801 951805 for more details.

Kirkcaldy angler Alan Combe landed a 8lb 13oz cod to win last season and he also took away the prize for the heaviest bag. Alan weighed in 45lbs 13oz of fish on the day.

North Berwick-based Craig Ogilvie, chairman of the Bass Rock Sea Angling League, has come close in the past and Mr Harris said that the heaviest cod prize has remained at £1,000 for the last 22 years.

He added: “The competition has received entries from all over Scotland, including the Highlands and Island, and also from Wales, Cumbria, the North-West and North-East of England.

“Competition is keen. Fishermen either keep the fish or donate it and Deals on Reels will be there on the day for tackle and bait.”

The best baits in previous years have been peeler crab, lugworm, mackerel and bluey with single hook or pennel rigs proving popular.

Mr Harris added: “We don’t weigh-in wrasse but everything else is put on the scales and rock marks have proved the most popular in previous years.

“Beaches and piers are also used and they are the place where the less able or those with youngsters may wish to fish.”

Meanwhile, And pegs are still available for the Jim Boyd Memorial at Ardrossan on Sunday (October 27). It is pre-book only with fishing from 2pm to 8pm and a two-hook limit. Contact Stuart Miller on 07868 732 891.

Over 70 anglers, many of them from the Lothians, have already committed to Iain Reid’s two-day memorial match on Saturday and Sunday November 9 and 10 with fishing times from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.