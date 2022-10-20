Armadale Stellar Devils finish off speedway season with last match in West Lothian

A victory would take the much-improved Devils off the foot of the table. It isn't going to be easy against such a strong side, but it has been made a little easier by the fact that the Leicester Cubs will not be fielding their top two of the twins Dan and Joe Thompson, who will be racing at Poole for Leicester's Championship side in the play-offs at that level. Stepping in will be Armadale specialist Kyle Bickley at number one. The visitors also include former Monarchs' rider Connor Coles who has been in excellent form.