Armadale Stellar Devils finish off speedway season with last match in West Lothian

The Armadale Stellar Devils have the pleasure of staging the final National League speedway match of the season when they face table-toppers Leicester Cubs at Armadale on Friday.

By Peter Wales
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 12:26pm

A victory would take the much-improved Devils off the foot of the table. It isn't going to be easy against such a strong side, but it has been made a little easier by the fact that the Leicester Cubs will not be fielding their top two of the twins Dan and Joe Thompson, who will be racing at Poole for Leicester's Championship side in the play-offs at that level. Stepping in will be Armadale specialist Kyle Bickley at number one. The visitors also include former Monarchs' rider Connor Coles who has been in excellent form.

Devils boss Alan Budzynski, who is without the injured Kyran Lyden, said. “Friday’s visitors will be no push over by any means but the lads are determined to finish the season with a bang. Don’t discount them just yet. It promises to be a very exciting match."

MATCH DETAILS

The Armadale Stellar Devils end their season on Friday

Who: Armadale Devils v Leicester Lion Cubs. What: National Development League. When: Friday, October, 21, start time: 7:30pm. Where: Armadale Stadium

TEAM LINE-UPS

Devils: Lee Complin, Josh Embleton, Tom Woolley (capt.), Elliot Kelly, Danny Phillips, Gregor Millar, A N Other. Cubs: Kyle Bickley, Kieron Douglas, Connor Coles, Tom Spencer, Rider replacement for Joe Thompson, Vinnie Foord, Micky Simpson.

