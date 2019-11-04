Basketball round-up: City of Edinburgh reign over Dunfermline | Late collapse hurts Caledonia Pride

.

It was tight at half time, with Kings three points ahead, but an inspired home team powered away to win 104-81. Matt Wilcox contributed 22 points with Konrad Kantorski adding 20.

“We’re starting to set standards for ourselves which bodes well for the rest of the season,” said coach Paddy Campbell, who came out of retirement to hit 34 points in Sunday’s Division Two victory over Glasgow University.

Boroughmuir Blaze bounced back from their local derby defeat to Kings when they beat Ayrshire Tornadoes 90-63 at The Crags. Adam Howden top-scored with 16.

Edinburgh Lions have yet to win in seven league games after going down 74-64 to promoted side Perth Phoenix at Broughton High.

In the women’s championship, City of Edinburgh Kool Kats returned from a three-week break and stayed unbeaten under new coach Craig Nicol when they won 60-37 at Glasgow Fever. It was 39-29 at half time, but 13 points from both Alex Nelson and skipper Emma Findlay saw Kats home.

Defending champions Lady Rocks sent a clear message to Nicol’s team after beating Edinburgh University 74-57 in Cumbernauld to maintain their own 100% record.