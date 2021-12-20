Each year, the BBC hosts an award show for the best and brightest in the sporting industry, ranging across every field of sport.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 took place over the weekend, with six nominees for the main award voted on by the public.

The shortlist included four men and two women, hailing from different countries and varied disciplines.

Here’s all you need to know about Sports Personality of the Year 2021, including who the nominees were and who won each of the six awards.

Who are the nominees for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?

The nominees are chosen via shortlist by a Panel of expert judges.

There are six nominees for the main awards, Sports Personality of the Year, in 2021's ceremony. Photo: BBC Sport.

Announced on Monday December 13th, this year’s nominees are diver Tom Daley, boxer Tyson Fury, swimmer Adam Peaty, tennis player Emma Raducanu, footballer Raheem Sterling, and Paralympic cyclist Dame Sarah Storey.

27-year-old Tom Daley is the first British diver to win four Olympic medals, taking home both a gold and a bronze medal in this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Tyson Fury has been called one of the great heavyweights in boxing of our time, recently defending his WBC title in Las Vegas in October.

26-year-old Adam Peaty is the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title, winning Olympic Gold in the 100-metre breaststroke in Tokyo.

You will be able to vote for your favourite during the televised programme on Sunday December 19th. Photo: BBC Sport.

At the age of 18 and in the same summer as completing her A-Levels, Emma Raducanu became the youngest women’s Slam champion since Maria Sharapova’s win at Wimbledone, aged 17.

Raheem Sterling represented England at Euro 2020, where the team reached the final for the first time in 55 years. He himself scored 10 Premier League goals during the 2020-21 season while playing for Manchester City.

Sarah Storey is Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian of all time, winning her 17th gold at her eight Games this year at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Who won BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?

The main award is decided on by a public vote during the Sports Personality programme on Sunday December 19th.

During the televised show, presenters Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott also celebrated the last year in sports in the 68th awards show.

In 2021, Emma Radacanu took home the main award, accepting it via video call.

"Thank you, it's such an honour just to be amongst these nominees,” Ms Radacanu said when she received the award. “Congrats to you and all your achievements.

"I'm really happy with this, I've watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up and it's an honour to be amongst those past winners. I'm happy for British tennis as well, and that we've managed to get this award... again!"

Who else won at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?

Alongside Sports Personality of the year, five other awards were also announced.

These are Young Sports Personality of the Year, Team and Coach of the Year, World Sport Star of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, and Unsung Hero.

Young Sports Personality of the Year went to Olympic medal-winning skateboarder Sky Brown.

England’s performance reaching the final of the Euro 2020 final won them both Team and Coach of the Year, with manager Gareth Southgate being awarded Coach of the Year, and England men being named Team of the Year.

Olympic medal-winning skateboarder Sky Brown took home the Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore has been awarded the title of World Sport Star of the Year, following her becoming the first female rider to win the Grand National at Aintree.

American gymnast Simone Biles won the Lifetime Achievement award, having won four Olympic medals and 19 World Championship titles.

Fitness club founder Sam Barlow was named Unsung Hero, nominated by the Fitmums & Friends group she set up in Hull and honoured for her work in her community.