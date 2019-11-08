Calum Hill has a fight on his hands to qualify for European Tour

Calum Hill shot 71 for 18 holes in his second round

Calum Hill has a fight on his hands in the final week of the Challenge Tour season in his bid to graduate to the European Tour as the top-ranked player.

The Fifer, who headed into the season-ending Grand Final in the No. 1 spot, sits joint-16th at the halfway stage after opening rounds of 73-71 at Club de Golf Alcanada in Mallorca.

The slow start, coupled with Francesco Laporta opening with scores of 68 and 69 to lead on five-under, has dropped Hill below the Italian in the projected standings with two rounds to go in Port d’Alcúdia.

Connor Syme, who came into the event in 12th spot in the rankings and is on course to make a return to the main tour, is alongside Hill after matching his scores in both rounds.

Ewen Ferguson, who is bidding to climb into a card-winning top-15 position in the rankings, is handily-placed, sitting joint-seventh on level-par after a second 71.

Also in Spain, Craig Howie enjoyed a good day in the second round of his European Tour Qualifying School stage-two event at Las Colinas, adding a 67 to an opening 69 to move into joint-fifth.