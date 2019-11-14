Cancer scare forces Lynsey Sharp to take a break from athletics

Lynsey Sharp is taking a break from athletics. Picture: Getty Images

The former European champion, 29, pulled out of last weekend’s Scottish cross-country championships in Kirkcaldy.

But via Instagram, Sharp revealed she was forced to go under the knife to remove what doctors found to be cancerous cells following a routine smear test.

“The last few weeks have been a bit rough,” she posted. “Last week I had surgery to remove cells which came back today as pre-cancerous.