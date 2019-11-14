Catriona Matthew: My Solheim Cup winners deserve a BBC award

Catriona Matthew led Europe to Solheim Cup glory

Catriona Matthew reckons Europe’s sensational Solheim Cup success at Gleneagles this year deserves some silverware in the upcoming “awards season”.

The thrilling victory over the Americans in Perthshire has already earned Matthew and her players a nomination in The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards.

The North Berwick woman is attending that bash and is also hoping for a team nomination in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards in Aberdeen.

“It’s the awards season now and hopefully we can get a few nominations, like at the BBC Sports Personality,” said Matthew, speaking back at Gleneagles as she was re-appointed as captain for the 2021 match at Inverness GC in Toledo, Ohio.

“The Solheim Cup got so much publicity for women’s golf and women’s golf in Europe, hopefully it can produce some more events for next year.

“There are a ton of great players in Europe, so they just need the opportunity to play some more.”

Matthew has agreed to take on the job again after receiving the full support of her players at Gleneagles, where Norwegian Suzann Pettersen clinched a dramatic victory with the final putt.

“I’m sad enough to say I think I’ve actually watched every shot,” admitted Matthew, laughing. “We recorded it. So over a few weeks I’ve watched most of it.

“When you are here as captain, you really see very little, the odd shot here and there. You don’t see a whole lot. It was good fun watching.

“I wouldn’t say I get nervous watching it back, it’s great fun watching. I laugh at the way Suzann leaps before it is in the hole. I’m glad it didn’t lip out.”

The 50-year-old has been handed the chance to become Europe’s first multiple winning captain in the event, with the US yet to name Juli Inkster’s successfor for the 2021 tussle.

“We’ve never won back-to-back, a home one and an away one, so that would be great to do,” she said.

“It seems crazy, I know, but it just shows the influence the crowd have in an away match. These events are so close, one putt here or there, and it’s little momentum that makes the difference.

“The difference having the crowd cheering for you can have a big difference even though you don’t know it psychologically.”