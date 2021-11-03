Do Not Disturb aiming for four in a row at Musselburgh Races

Punters will fancy Do Not Disturb at Musselburgh today.

Trained by Rose Dobbin and ridden by Craig Nichol, he is one of a quartet of declarations for the £25,000 Lothians Racing Syndicate Handicap Chase staged over a marathon distance of almost 3m 6f.

Dobbin said: “We entered at Kelso recently but we decided to come here instead. He’s been in great form at Kelso with those two wins in the spring and another on his first run of the autumn.

“I was actually pleasantly surprised he only went up three pounds for that latest win.”

Among the opposition is Sandy Thomson’s top-weight The Ferry Master, who was fourth at the Scottish Grand National on his last outing in April.

Recent Carlisle scorer Generator City is just the second Musselburgh runner for Staffordshire trainer Barry Leavy.