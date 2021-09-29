Drew Kemp eyeing silverware after Edinburgh Monarchs saved his season

Drew Kemp - picture by Taylor Lanning

The teenager was only too happy to answer the Capital side's call after former Championship club the Eastbourne Eagles withdrew from the league last month due to crippling financial debt.

And there was no one more relieved than Kemp when the Monarchs got in touch about a move that would allow him to continue racing.

Ahead of tonight's KO Cup quarter-final second-leg against the Birmingham Brummies where the Scottish outfit hold an 18-point lead from the first leg, Kemp told the Evening News: "Joining Edinburgh has given me the chance to win some silverware this season and was probably one of the best decisions I've made all year.

"I know since joining Edinburgh I have been a lot happier with my racing and the atmosphere in pits.

"We've got a good team, we're in the play-offs and we have a great chance of making it through tonight to the semi-finals of the KO Cup. I think 18 points should be enough.

"For me personally it's always important to finish the season on a high. Any silverware for any team is a big achievement.

"I think I have learned a lot this year and that's what I've always wanted to do since I started racing in 2018.

"But this season I think I've taken a lot more off the track than on it with the clubs and the decisions I have made."

It's a huge couple of days in the speedway calendar for the Monarchs who begin their quest for a sixth league title in 18 years when they host the Redcar Bears on Friday in the play-off quarter-finals first leg, before the return trip to Teeside on Sunday.

Kemp added: "Redcar have a good one to seven and I don't think they will be easy matches at all. But we're equally as good, if not better. I really enjoy Redcar's track and I think I scored double figures in both of the meetings I've had there this year so I can go there with confidence."

