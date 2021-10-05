Edinburgh duo Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman among Scottish track stars selected for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Edinburgh duo Jake Wightman (left) and Josh Kerr will represent Team Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Capital athletes were named alongside Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan, Jemma Reekie and Andy Butchart as the countdown begins to the 2022 event due to be staged in Birmingham in less than 300 days time.

Tokyo medalist Kerr is set to make his Team Scotland debut in Birmingham after becoming the first British man in 33 years to win an Olympic medal in the 1,500m.

He shattered his personal best to win bronze in 3.29.05, not just a new Scottish record but only a quarter of a second away from Mo Farah's British best.

Kerr, who races for Edinburgh AC, said, “I’m really proud to have been selected to represent Team Scotland next summer at my first Commonwealth Games.

"Representing Scotland has always been a dream for me and I’m really pleased that I get to do it at a Games so close to home.

“I have no doubt the atmosphere will be electric and I’m looking forward to bringing a medal home to Scotland.”

Wightman is named for a third Games appearance after bagging a brilliant 1500m bronze on the final night of track and field at Gold Coast 2018.

Having seen long-time friend and club mate Kerr take his Scottish record in Tokyo, he will be keen to renew that rivalry as he aims for another podium finish in Birmingham.

Tokyo 1,500m silver medallist Muir is no stranger to success in the Games’ host city, taking World Indoor silver and bronze medals at Arena Birmingham three years ago, while Dundee’s McColgan will compete at her third Commonwealth Games recording her best ever Olympic result in Tokyo with 9th place in the 10,000m.

Elinor Middlemiss, Team Scotland Chef de Mission, said: “We are delighted to welcome our first athletes to Team Scotland for Birmingham 2022. Glasgow and Gold Coast were very successful for athletics and with such a high-calibre line-up showing their commitment to the Commonwealth Games in this first wave of selections, I am confident of another strong result in Birmingham.

“Congratulations to all athletes selected, as well as their families, clubs and coaches, and we look forward to Team Scotland 2022 taking shape over the coming months.”

