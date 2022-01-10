Many of us like to kick off the new year with fresh goals to make the coming year even better than the last.

According to YouGov, 2022 will be the third year running where fitness goals are the most popular new year’s resolutions, with 49% of Brits making resolutions being to do more exercise or improve their fitness.

Having something concrete to aim for can be a big help in helping people see their resolutions through.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Marathon Festival 2021 was held as a virtual event, following the 2020 festival being cancelled altogether. Photo: Shutterstock.

For example, participating in a half marathon gives you a clear goal and timeline to be working towards.

Here’s all you need to know about taking part in a half marathon and which dates and times have already been announced in Edinburgh for 2022.

What is a half marathon?

A half marathon is a road running event of 13.1 miles, half the length of a full marathon.

Will you take part in a half marathon this year? Photo: Jane Barlow.

Many people take part in half marathons in order to raise money for charity, with some people even completing them in costumes for extra fundraising attention.

They are held in various towns and cities across the UK, with Edinburgh being no exception.

Most runners embark on a training plan to take part in a half marathon, which often last between 10 to 12 weeks.

In the UK, the average half marathon finish time is two hours, two minutes, and 43 seconds.

Half marathons are also known for bringing out the best performance in runners when compared to marathons, 5Ks, and 10Ks, and are therefore often described as the long-distance races with the best lengths.

Edinburgh half marathons 2022

If you’re based in Edinburgh and looking for a half marathon to take part in this year, there are already some dates available that you can put in your calendar.

Lots of different organisations hold half marathons, so you’ve got plenty to choose from.

Here is a selection of half marathons that are already made public, but it’s likely that more will pop up as the year goes on.

The Edinburgh 5k, 10k and Half Marathon Winter Warmer Run

This half marathon will take place on Saturday, February 5th, 2022, in Holyrood Park.

Entries will close on February 3rd and registration for the half marathon costs £22.

The proceeds from the Winter Warmer Run go towards Shelter, a charity working against homelessness.

Edinburgh Marathon Festival

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival will take place on May 28th and 29th, with the half marathon taking place at 8am on May 29th.

Charity entry, for runners taking part on behalf of a charitable organisation, is free and standard entry costs between £39.75 and £114.75.

The Great Scottish Run

If you’re willing to go slightly further afield, the Great Scottish Run will be held in Glasgow on October 2nd this year.

Kicking off in George Square in Glasgow, the half marathon will begin at 11.30am, following the 10K at 9.45am.