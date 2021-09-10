Edinburgh Monarchs boosted by return of key rider for KO Cup clash

Richie Worrall returns from Edinburgh Monarchs after four weeks out injured.

The 29-year-old, who also rides for the Belle Vue Aces in the Premiership, hasn't featured for either club since a horror collision with Bjarne Pedersen in Monarchs' 47-42 victory against the Plymouth Gladiators four weeks ago.

It is no coincidence that Worrall's absence as seen the Capital outfit struggle in recent weeks - the Monarchs failing to win any of their three Championship meetings on home shale with draws against the Kent Kings and tonight’s opponents the Brummies, as well as a resounding loss to top-of-the-table and league favourites the Poole Pirates.

Although Worrall's return to the saddle will be a welcome sight for supporters, the Monarchs will have to make do without reserve Drew Kemp who is representing Great Britain Under-21s at a World Team Final event in Poland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old, who recently replaced Luke Crang, was instrumental in last Friday's 45-45 draw against the Brummies.

After a wobbly start, Kemp chalked up ten from his seven rides as the Monarchs rescued a point in the final race of the evening.

And, with no permanent rider secured to cover second reserve Nathan Greaves, who announced his retirement from the sport seven days ago, the hosts have drafted in the Armadale Devils' Danny Phillips and Kyle Bickley of the Berwick Bandits.

Monarchs co-promoter Alex Harkess said: "Tonight is certainly the aim to get a good lead to make the second leg easier. The unfortunate thing is that Drew will not be riding due to the Under-21 Team Championship. What a difference he would make if he was here."

However, Australian Kye Thomson, who has enjoyed a fantastic debut season in British speedway, is fit to take his place after a heavy fall last week while leading heat nine.

The second leg down at Birmingham's Perry Bar venue is on Wednesday, September 29 where the winners will face the Glasgow Tigers in the last four of the competition.

A message from the Editor: