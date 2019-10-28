First pictures of double World Champion Josh Taylor landing at Edinburgh Airport after defeating Regis Prograis
Taylor made Scottish boxing history after becoming a double world champion at London’s O2 Arena over the weekend.
The first pictures of Josh Taylor grasping the Muhammad Ali Trophy while being welcomed back home at Edinburgh Airport have been shared online.
The 28-year-old defeated the previously unbeaten American Regis Prograis by a majority decision at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, winning the Ring Magazine belt and World Boxing Super Series’ Muhammad Ali Trophy in the process.
The Prestonpans puncher now holds the IBF and WBA super lightweight titles and is the first Scot to do so since the great Ken Buchanan in 1971.
The pictures, which show Taylor with Lochend Boxing Club trainer Terry McCormack's wife Jackie and his partner Danielle Murphy, were shared on the gym's Facebook page.
Taylor's cut right eye is also in full view on the pictures.
Speaking to Edinburgh Evening News after his victory, the champ boxer spoke about what he'd like to do next.
He said: "I think the Jose Ramirez (holder of WBC and WBO belts) fight is massive and I don’t mind it being in America. I would take my Scottish support with me.
"But I would love it to be in Scotland, either at Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road," the Hibs fan added...