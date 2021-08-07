Fishing: Jock Kettles and Mike Connet combine to win Scierra Pairs final heat at Glencorse

Mike Connet (left) and Jock Kettles won the Scierra Pairs heat at Glencorse with a bag of eight fish weighing 38lb 6oz. Pic: Nigel Duncan

Bonnyrigg-based Kettles, Scotland's international captain, and his long-time partner Connet, from Edinburgh's Gracemount area, won the heat at Glencorse with a bag of eight fish weighing 38lb 6oz including time bonuses.

They were four pounds ahead of Hawick-based pair, Jim Hope and his son Kenny, who totalled 34lb 12oz, while Kenny Dickens and Andy Boylan were third with 30lb on a difficult day for fishing at the 103-acre reservoir above Flotterstone in the Pentland Hills.

Kettles and Connet, who have previously been eighth in the national event, one of the biggest fly fishing competitions on the calendar, plus the Borders duo, now progress to the Grand Final at Rutland Water on Sunday, September 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glencorse prize guys, from left: James Hope, Bill Taylor (Glencorse owner), Jock Kettles, Mike Connet and Kenny Hope. Pic: Nigel Duncan

They also qualified last year but Kettles, a Scottish Power worker, could not get the time off after the original date was changed due to the global pandemic.

This year they fished two previous heats and caught the eight fish bag limit but it was not enough for them to qualify so they had to do the business at Glencorse despite dropping a number of fish during the session, Kettles putting that down to fighting the fish too hard to get them into the net quickly.

Now, their focus is on Rutland which is the largest reservoir in England by surface area, set in over 3,000 acres.

They are regular fishermen at Glencorse but, leaving nothing to chance, they fished the water ahead of Sunday's heat and Kettles admitted that the practice session was much easier to fish than it was on the day of the heat.

They felt the fish would be deep down and the pair plumped for a line called a booby basher sinking line which drops through the water at around eight inches a second.

They were aiming at targeting fish at between 20ft and 30ft in the reservoir where the bottom can be around 60ft and their chosen patterns were black diawl bach with a flash and a tequila sunburst blob.

Kettles and Connet, who have been fishing together for around 20 years, and are previous Scottish Open pairs champions, were back in the harbour at 1.45pm after a 9am start. "We knew it was going to be hard as fishing everywhere has been tough because of the high water temperatures,” Kettles said.

"We hooked three or four fish in the first two hours but between 11am and noon we struggled. However, we got back into fish again and were back in harbour at 1.45pm earning us valuable bonus points."

Connet, who is retired, added: "We've fished Rutland many times and we will recce the water but much depends on the weather on the day.

"We really can't predict that but we'll do our homework and do our best."

Jim, a 63-year-old electrician, and Kenny Hope, a 32-year-old factory supervisor, are also Glencorse regulars and they also fished a Di7 sinking line to get their patterns down to the fish as quickly as possible.

They also used tequila blob patterns after fishing the water in a practice session two days before the heat.

Their catch was spread out during the heat but the pair are delighted to have made the final for the first time and also plan to fish Rutland ahead of the final.

Kenny said: "We headed for deep water behind the island, but our catches were spread out during the day however this is the best fishery in Scotland by far."

Meanwhile, in West Lothian, Allandale Tarn has re-opened after being shut for over two weeks due to high water temperatures.

Iona Allan, the owner, said it was the longest period she had ever been closed over the summer but anglers turned out in force on re-opening day.

Dry flies worked well on floating lines and a black beetle proved a real favourite on the day. Her bait pond is also fishing well.

Iona said that they will not close again this summer and she is now open every day expect Tuesday from 9am to 10pm. The closing time will close depending on the light.

Elsewhere, at Bowden Springs near Linlithgow, the continuing hot weather has seen trout staying in the deeper water during the hotter parts of the day.

They only surface in the cooler morning and evening periods, but owner Jim Gargaro said anglers who are prepared to fish deep with sinking or intermediate lines and with lures such as black rabbit, leech, damsel plus egg fly and buzzers are doing well.

Some quality trout are being landed with Robert Burrell netting a fine 8lb rainbow and Simon Jones a strong-fighting 7lb trout.

Mr Lyon caught three rainbows for 16lb with a best of 8lb using buzzer patterns.

Jim Bryce caught six trout (two blue and four rainbow) for approximately 20lb with a best of 6lbs.

One of their regular anglers, Jackie, caught a 6lb rainbow on a dry hopper pattern while Mr Raymond landed a fine 6lb 8oz rainbow on a silver invicta.

The bait loch has been excellent with best methods being deep-fished Powerbait on running ledger or float fished worm on a 6ft or 7ft drop. Roy Duncan netting three rainbows for 9lbs and a best of 4lbs 8oz was among the top returns.

A Cuthill netted five rainbows with a best of 4lbs and Mr Laing had three for 11lbs and a best of 5lbs also on Powerbait.

However, Roy Brown hooked a bag of 17lb and a best of 6lb 4oz while Chas Johnstone had four for 13lb 8oz and a best of 5lb 8oz. Both used float-fished worm.

Nearby, bosses at Linlithgow Loch confirm that the water will remain closed because of algae until Sunday when a further inspection will be made.

In East Lothian, Stuart Younger went home happy with the £1,000 first prize in a summer competition at Tweeddale Millennium near Gifford.

The 24 finalists from four heats had difficult conditions to contend with including bright sunshine but Northumberland-based Younger netted six fish. Second was Gorebridge angler Connor Scott who won £175.

David Kay from Northumberland was third and collected £125 and fourth was Brian Kerr from Woodburn in Dalkeith. He won £100.

Fifth was Johnstone Hillend from Musselburgh who won £75. They all hooked three fish.

Overall, conditions remain tough at Tweeddale with the best fishing once the day cools. John Jackson, the owner, said size 16 or 18 hooks with CDC, yellow owl or spider patterns are working best.

Meanwhile, volunteers are required to help peg the Forth and Clyde Canal for the re-arranged Scottish Canal Championship on Sunday, August 29 at Kirkintilloch.

Full details of the event are on the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling Facebook site and organisers plan to peg both sides of the bridge near The Stables pub.

Anglers keen to enter are asked to do so by Sunday, August 15 so organisers know how many pegs to arrange and the draw will be at 9am on August 29 in the car park at JB Angling Centre, 37 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, G66 1QA.

Fishing is from 11.30am to 4.30pm and results will be confirmed at 5.30pm the same day in the layby opposite The Stables pub.

The match will be combined with the Angling Trust and Canal River Trust UK (AT & CRT) Canal Pairs qualifier providing there is sufficient interest.

Entrants for the pairs event need to be over 18 on the day of the match and it is £20 each to enter and the final is on Saturday, October 16, on the Shropshire Union Canal at Soudley.