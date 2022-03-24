Hockey: Grange

Action from Edinburgh University v Grange at Peffermill last Saturday. Picture: Nigel Duncan

The Fettes-based side travel across the Capital to play Watsonians this weekend after keeping their Premiership hopes alive with a narrow victory over Edinburgh University at the same venue last Saturday.

Forrester, a Scottish international, hopes experienced Gordon Amour and Matt Murphy can return after injury as second-placed Grange go into the game five points adrift of Western who are unbeaten in 16 league outings so far, winning 13, to collect 42 points.

He said: “We ground out a win last Saturday and we need to keep winning to put any pressure on Western.”

Watsonians have 22 points from their 16 games and go into the game on a downer following their 3-0 home defeat by fourth-placed Clydesdale last Saturday.

Western visit third-placed Edinburgh University who are on a high after winning the British Universities and Colleges Vase final in midweek, beating Birmingham University in the final.

The students have 28 points from 16 games having won eight and drawn four of their fixtures.

Edinburgh University’s 21-year-old skipper, Robbie Croll, a Scotland international, said: “We have had a good season so far but we are pushing for Europe and are looking for points in every game.”

At the other end of the table, Inverleith have slipped to third with 21 points from their 16 games and they travel to second-placed Hillhead, who are a point better off from the same number of fixtures.