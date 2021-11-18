Hockey: Watsonians coach delighted coach to hit top-six target

Dan Coultas, second from right, checks his position ahead of a penalty corner for Watsonians at Peffermill. Picture: Nigel Duncan

The former Great Britain squad player set a target of gaining a place in the top six of the men's Premiership ahead of the winter shut-down and he has achieved that comfortably.

Watsonians climbed to fourth position on Tuesday night following their 5-0 victory over bottom club Grove Menzieshill at Peffermill.

Coultas himself commanded midfield all night and goals by Fraser Sands, Danny Cain, Robbie Greenhaugh, Roderick Craig and Andrew Fraser-Harris secured the points against a Dundee side who offered little up-front but stuck to their task.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coultas said: “It was a solid performance built on our successful defence. We could have had a few more goals but we targeted a top-six finish before the break and we have achieved that."

The men’s Premiership table has Watsonians on 17 points from nine games and they are in fourth spot on goal difference from Dunfermline Carnegie, the early pace-setters.

Grange have 23 points, two adrift of leaders Western Wildcats, who have a game in hand. That means success for them over Watsonians is a must if they want to stay in the title race.

At the other end of the table, Grove are bottom with one point from eight games and a goal difference of minus 40, having only scored five goals and conceded 45.