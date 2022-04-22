The Capital side were crowned champions after beating nearest rivals Clydesdale Western 3-0 at Titwood last night in their 19th victory on the spin. They have won every match since losing on the opening day of the season. Although Clydesdale and Edinburgh University have still games in hand, neither can overtake Watsonians, who have 57 points and can still do the table when the face Edinburgh University in the Scottish Cup final.

Smith said: “It was very much a team effort, we have a big squad and everyone has played their part at one time or another, both on and off the pitch. Everybody has worked hard for this success. But Clydesdale and Edinburgh University pushed us hand during the campaign.”

Mairi Drummond, Ellie Stott and Sarah Jamieson were the Watsonians scorers last night, the Edinburgh side defending well and clinical on the counter-attack.

Smith added: “I would say that 3-0 possibly flattered us, we had to soak up a lot of pressure during the game but we defended well. But we took our chances and that was the difference.”

Clydesdale coach Derek Forsyth said: “The girls played well but couldn’t create clear cut chances.”

Edinburgh University must take three points at home to Hillhead this weekend to clinch the runners-up spot has a European place.

Relegation in the lower half of the table is all but sorted – Erskine Stewarts Melville are automatically relegated while Grove Menzieshill appear to locked in to the play-off spot.

