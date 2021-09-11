Hockey: Western Wildcats top Premiership table, but Grange make their case with win

Hockey round-up

The scores were tied at 1-1 at the interval, Heigh’s opener cancelled out by Uddingston’s Gavin McKenzie.

Grange exerted their authority in the second half, Matt Murphy put them 2-1 up and with ten minutes left Heigh added a third from a penalty corner.

Rivals Western Wildcats romped to the top of the division with a 6-1 win over Hillhead, Andrew McConnell was the hat-trick hero, Fraser Calder got a brace adding to Fraser Morton’s goal.

Elsewhere, Clydesdale beat Dundee Wanderers 4-1 while Dunfermline Carnegie saw off Inverleith 4-3 on their Premiership debut.

Women’s match of the day at Peffermill ended 1-0 to Clydesdale Western against Watsonians, the only goal from a penalty corner conversion by Scotland’s Jen Eadie.

Top sides Wildcats and Dundee Wanderers were both held to draws by Hillhead and Gordonians respectively.