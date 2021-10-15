'I want to win everything' - Josh Pickering desperate for silverware with Edinburgh Monarchs

Josh Pickering is eyeing his first piece of silverware with Edinburgh Monarchs

The 24-year-old has been a key rider for the Capital outfit since embarking on his British speedway career in 2017, starting off as an inexperienced reserve to become one of the main heat leaders in the side.

Pickering has been in sensational form this year as the Monarchs look to claw back a 16-point deficit against Scottish rivals the Glasgow Tigers in the second leg of the KO Cup semi-final tonight.

Armadale will then host the first leg of the Championship play-offs semi-final tomorrow night as the two sides do battle once more before the return leg at Ashfield next Thursday.

And Picko, as he is more affectionately known, is determined to deliver for a club that last tasted league and cup success six years ago.

"It is going to be tough but everyone is out there to be beaten," Pickering explained. "I'm not riding against guys I haven't beaten before, so I'm not worried about that. I know Armadale as good as anyone now. I've been here five years.

"Forget about the 16 points we need to make up – we just need to go out and win races. It's doable. We can be back all square after four heats. At the end of the day the better team will be in the final and that's what it comes down to. We're all good riders.

"I want to win everything, I don't care if it's the cup or the league but, for me, I've been here five years and we haven't won the league and I want to turn that around this year. We've got a great team to finish strong at the end of the season.

"The fans are here week in, week out, cold, warm, wind or rain, it doesn't matter – they're here supporting us so I really want to win for them as well. They've been great with me since I've been here."

Jason Edwards will again guest at reserve for the Monarchs in place of the retired Nathan Greaves.

