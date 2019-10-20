Ice hockey: Murrayfield Racers face uphill task after two defeats in NIHL North Cup
A flat Murrayfield Racers came well short of causing a National Ice Hockey League North Cup upset, beaten 6-2 at home by Billingham Stars on Sunday night.
The result, coupled with Saturday’s 5-4 loss at Solway Sharks, leaves Racers sitting with one win from their four games to-date in the home and away round-robin competition.
Racers head-coach Tony Hand said: “We didn’t help ourselves and were second to the puck all night. As games go that was as flat as we’ve been this season. The guys know that and they’re disappointed. You could put it down to a tough game at Solway on Saturday, but we just didn’t come ready to play.”
Racers got themselves into penalty trouble early on and were two down at the six-minute mark, Michael Elder on a five-on-three power-play and Craig Thurston with the goals.
Racers did get back into the game in the 12th minute through Callum Boyd, but should have made more of two five-on-three power-play opportunities as Racers enjoyed more than three minutes of play with two extra men on the ice.
Hand continued: “When things didn’t go for us right away, we tried doing lots of different things. We seemed very quick to move away from the game plan instead of remaining patient and sticking to what we’re good at.”
In the second period, Billingham had already blasted a slap-shot off the bar before Daniel Silar scored a nice break-away goal. The game was scrappy at times and Elder put the visitors 4-1 ahead in the 32nd minute, his shot from a tight angle finding a way past Racers goalie Mark McGill.
Stars put the game out of sight in the first minute of the third period, James Moss with the final touch in another neatly worked break-away goal. Racers captain Joel Gautschi scored a consolation goal before Stars rounded off the scoring late on for the 6-2 win.
Hand concluded: “We know Billingham play in a higher division, but tonight was a wake up call as to how tough these North Cup games can be. I know though that we can play a lot better than that.”