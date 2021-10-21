Injury forces Josh Taylor to postpone fight with Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor has been forced to postpone his next fight due to a knee injury.
The 30-year-old world champion was due to defend his welterweight titles against Englishman Jack Catterall on December 18 in Glasgow, but after hurting himself in training, the Scot has pushed the bout back to February 26. It will remain at the OVO Hydro.
Taylor became world champion in May of this year after he overcame Jose Ramirez on points in Las Vegas. His fight with Catterall will be the first on home soil since that victory and Taylor lamented the delay in fighting in front of his own fans.
"I’m gutted I won’t be able to defend my title on December as originally planned,” said Taylor, “but I wanted to make sure I was 100 per cent healthy to give my fans the show they deserve.
"This homecoming has been a long time in the making and it will be worth the wait. I will see everyone on February 26.
Catterall, who is a mandatory challenger for Taylor, could not hide his disappointment at the delay, claiming that he will “turn the frustration into positive energy”.
"Everything happens for a reason,” said Catterall, 28. “I will remain professional and continue working for the new date. 2022, I will be world champion. Obstacles like this are nothing new for me. I will turn the frustration into positive energy.”
The injury and coronavirus pandemic means that Taylor has taken to the ring just twice in the past two years, against Ramirez and Apinun Khongsong behind closed doors in September 2020.