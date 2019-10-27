Josh Taylor: These world titles are for Ken Buchanan

Josh Taylor is a double world champion

WBA and IBF world champion Josh Taylor says he can’t wait to be in the company of Ken Buchanan again so he can tell him: “Look, I’ve done this for you”.The 28-year-old produced a masterclass at London’s O2 Arena by the Thames on Saturday night to win the World Boxing Super Series against American Regis Prograis and unify boxing’ super-lightweight division.Now the Muhammad Ali Trophy winner will seek out 74-year-old Buchanan, the former undisputed lightweight world champion and hero of the Prestonpans puncher, upon his return to the Capital.“It’s unbelievable. I can’t wait to get back and go see Kenny,” Taylor said. “I’ve not seen him for a wee while but he comes into my old amateur gym at Lochend quite often. I will be able to go back and see him and give him these belts and say: “Look, I’ve done this for you – I’m just like you, champ. I can’t believe it.”As the dust settles on his latest heroics, Taylor and partner Danielle are now ready to move into their new home in East Lothian. And while revealing the house currently lies empty, he insists he has all the furniture they need. We’ve got the house but we’ve not got a bed or anything yet,” he admitted. “We will be sitting in the living room with no couch or chairs but we’ll have a couple of deckchairs and the Ali Trophy and these belts to look at. That’s all we need. “We haven’t even got a mantelpiece to put everything on. I’ll be walking around with these belts on for weeks no matter what anyone says.”