Local knowledge pays off as Chris Empson wins latest round of Bass Rock Club winter series

Chris Empson with members of the Bass Rock after a weigh-in this summer at Dunbar Harbour. Group: (l-r) Empson, Alan Brown, Barry McEwan, Paul Robertson and Craig McEwan. Picture by Nigel Duncan

Dunbar-based Chris Empson used his local knowledge to land six fish for 13lb 6oz to win the fourth round of the Bass Rock Club’s winter series at Dunbar.

Craig Ogilvie (North Berwick) was second with two fish for 9lb 6oz and he landed the biggest fish on the night, a 6lb 8oz cod, while Edinburgh’s David Cooper landed three fish for 5lb 10oz to claim third spot.

Members have agreed to fish every Wednesday until Christmas to take advantage of high and low tide and the good fishing on offer. New members are always welcome. See the Bass Rock SAL Facebook page for venue and registration details.

Meanwhile, Bass Rock members were among the winners at the two-day, Iain Reid Memorial at Leven.

Barry McEwan won Zone B on day one with Craig Ogilvie third in Zone A.

Craig was also third in Zone C on Day Two and Stuart Kyle from Dalkeith was the best junior in the competition.

Mike and Chris’s winter heaviest cod league starts on Saturday and the venue is Carnoustie to Ferryden Lighthouse. Registration is from 2.30pm to 3.00pm at Victoria Car Park with all anglers leaving at 3.00pm. Fishing is from 4.00pm to 9.00pm and the next leg is on Saturday, November 30.

On to fly fishing and members of the Scottish Ladies Fly Fishing team will be at Drumtassie near Blackridge on Sunday, November 24 for a special ladies’ day where those interested can try fly fishing. All equipment is supplied and the session is from 10.00am to 2.00pm with hot food available. The cost is £10.

West Lothian Angling Association host their annual meeting on Monday, November 25 in Mid Calder Community Centre at 7.30pm and chairman Bruce Hope invites members or potential members to attend. He said: “An agenda is being drawn-up and if you have any topics you would like raised pop them in a message to myself or Scot Muir.”

Cramond Angling Club host their AGM at Cramond Boat Club on Wednesday, November 27 (7.30pm).

On the water, the two lochs at Bowden Springs near Linlithgow are still fishing well despite cold east winds and rain.

The best fish have included a 7lb rainbow, and Scott Abbott from Edinburgh kept two rainbows for 6lb and released four other fish.

Fry imitations fished on slow intermediate or sink-tips lines have worked and buzzers are doing well on calmer afternoons according to owner Jim Gargaro.

Fish are gorging on sticklebacks in the bait loch and bait anglers who have braved the weather have done well with ledgered power bait being the best method.