Mackerel refuse to come out to play at Granton Breakwater but plenty swimmers at Wardie Bay

Fishing at Granton Breakwater. Pic: Nigel Duncan

The sun eventually burned away the fog to reveal around 50 rods. Accents spanned all corners of the globe, Europe, Asia, America and the Subcontinent. Some brought their young family and their equipment included picnic blankets and even foldable chairs. Comfort is important as you await that all-important bite.

Many anglers were in pursuit of one species, mackerel. A varied array of tactics was deployed, some ledgered with bait on pier or beach casting rods, others feathered (casting a rig of feathers with a weight and bringing them back at varying speed), others preferred traditional Dexter wedge on a light spinning rod and some float fished close-in at a depth of around 5ft with sand eel or mackerel bait.

One paddle boarder was spotted jigging either feathers or bait up and down from his blue craft only yards from the breakwater.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddleboarding in also popular at Wardie Bay, off Granton. Pic: Nigel Duncan

A quick glance down towards the water confirmed that sprats were in abundance. That raised expectations. Chat soon struck up. Stories of fishermen landing around 100 mackerel a few days ago were told.

Others said that social media was alive with news that the 'mackies' were off Methil. That, however, was a few days ago. On this day the fish refused to come out to play for many, despite us being there at the best time, two hours before high tide.

One angler on the breakwater elbow claimed to have hooked seven and two fishing within yards of me landed the odd fish.

Unfortunately, I was not so lucky. Both myself and the fisherman next to me - an experienced angler from Falkirk, who travels around Scotland to find productive marks - failed to tempt even one bite.

Swimming at Wardie Bay.

Oh, I lie, I did get a tiny crab which amused his wife and young son, and those claws dug into my finger as the creature tried to escape. He need not have bothered being so angry and aggressive as he was going back anyway.

The chat drifted to the best time to come fishing at Granton. Some suggested around 5am, others earlier, and some suggested teatime was best. Tide, some said, did not matter.

As we waited in hope now rather than expectation we watched swimmers taking a cooling dip in the Costa del Wardie Bay from Granton Beach off Lower Granton Road, their orange bubble floats a focus on the water.

At least the 19C temperature made for shirt-sleeved fishing conditions, that was the only plus. The negative was no fish.

The charm of fishing, it is said, is that it is the pursuit of what is elusive but attainable. One or two hard-fighting, silver mackerel with their distinctive marking, would have been a moral booster for many. However, there is always tomorrow and no doubt Granton Breakwater will be busy again.

Pity that some leave litter like beer cans and plastic bottles jammed down the cracks in the breakwater. Others even discard line, a danger.

Elsewhere, dates for the popular, annual Iain Reid Memorial event have been confirmed for Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 November with fishing on the first day from 11am to 3pm and Sunday noon to 4pm.

Registration on both days is from 9am to 10am at the Caravan Site at Leven Promenade car park and there are only 60 pegs available. Interest is already high.

The match is a measure and return event with all fish counting. The minimum hook size is six and only lugworm and mackerel bait is allowed. the presentation will be at 4.45pm at Burt's Bar, Buckhaven.

Entry is £40 and for information contact David Dobbie on 07940 111729 or Alan Combe 07872 899791 and this is a Penn Sea League points counter.

Nationally, the National Sea League Final is on 13 and 14 November at Skegness, dependent on Government regulations.

Over to coarse angling and ten anglers will contest the Scottish Canal Championship on Sunday at Castlecary near Cumbernauld after a late switch from Kirkintilloch.

The draw will be at 9am and fishing is from 11.30am to 4.30pm. Results will be issued the same day.

Among the entrants are Scott McGhee who finished in the top 15 in the recent Diawa Pole Masters in England, beating top anglers including a five-time world champion and fishermen who feature regularly on YouTube.

Heather Lauriston and Roz Cassidy, both members of the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club, are also in the field.

Gus Brindle, the Fife-based chairman of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling, is the organiser and he is also listed to fish in the match re-arranged from earlier this summer because of weed cover and high temperature of the water in the Forth & Clyde Canal.

Meanwhile, in coarse angling, Scott McGhee on Matchday Nine in the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club's Summer Series fished on Alex's Pond and Orchill near Auchterarder.

He took the overall win with a catch mostly of carp but also including skimmers and good sized perch. His weight? 16lb 5oz.

Garry Mortimer pushed Scott all the way, weighing in 15lb to take second in the near six hour match.

Roz Cassidy posted 11lb 14oz for third and Andy Paterson fourth with one carp weighing 10lb. He struck and hung on for 15 mins to net the fine fish.

Saturday, September 4 is the date for the next match and the Secret Pairs. It will also see Geoff Lowe v Bruce Lawrie in the final of the Knockout Cup.