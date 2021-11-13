New fishing club members now asked to volunteer at Cramond to take club forward

The river Almond. Picture: Nigel Duncan

The club host their annual general meeting on Thursday, November 25 at Cramond Boat Club (7pm for 7.30pm start) and Joe Arndt, the club secretary, reports that fishing on the river has been mixed this summer.Some anglers, he said, had enjoyed good returns while others, particularly those fishing dry fly, have struggled, but the secretary urged members to send in their catch returns even if they blanked.He stressed: "It is a condition of our lease and of your club membership that you submit a proper catch return. Failure to do so may prejudice your membership and permit issue for next season and, if you have not done so already, please submit your return now."Sea trout and brown trout have been landed this season on the club's eight-mile stretch of The Almond from the foreshore at Cramond to near Newbridge with Beat Three near Kirkliston proving the most productive.Water levels have fluctuated, but fishing, said the secretary, proved particularly good in September and October when the rain came to lift the level of the river.

Arndt said: "Our membership has increased significantly and that is down to COVID-19. People needed to do something more than walk the same loop.

"They were keen to reconnect with the outdoors after lockdown and fishing, plus other sports like golf, allowed them to do that. We hope that surge will continue."

Arndt would like to hear of any nominations for a place on the club committee and he added: "We are always looking for volunteers to help with projects including bank clearance and community activities."

Rosslynlee near Penicuik is fishing well according to owner Nicola Perfect with dry flies, bloodworm, buzzers and egg patterns.

Top rod is Jamie Mcleary with 28 in one session on egg patterns and another regular, Rab Amos, enjoyed a great day with 20, again on egg patterns.

Jock McDougall had 18 on dry flies, David Bullen 15 on pink buzzer, J Daley 14 on bloodworms and lures and Jock Dyet had ten in one session and enjoyed it so much he came back to tempt 12 fishing a big orange. G Bunce had ten on a duck fly and dries.

Big fish have also been landed at Bowden Springs near Linlithgow. Jim Bryce had seven rainbows with a best of 14lb and one of 13lb and A Barrett had a superb 12lb rainbow on an egg pattern.Billy Wilson had one of 11lb and another of 9lb and Mr Strachan netted an 11lb trout plus one of 10lb fishing a wotsit and black rabbit.In East Lothian, grayling permits are on sale for The Esk and fishing starts On December 26 and runs until March 14. Only 50 permits are available with some already sold.

Meanwhile at Markle Fishery, Jimmy McLachlan said trout were taking all sorts of flies including buzzer, dries, cruncher, mini-lures, apps, bloodworm and even a black daddy twitched back at Markle.

Among anglers to have profited recently have been Johnny McNeish with eight and a best of 6lb and Derek Demarco from Haddington with nine, the best 9lb.

John Jackson at Tweeddale said black and green lures have been tempting sizeable fish.

Sea fishing now and the Bass Rock Shore Angling League continues next Wednesday (November 17) at a venue which will be posted on their Facebook page.A hardy group of 11 anglers fished the fifth round of the event from North Berwick Golf Course to the town's other golf course in a cold north-westerly wind.

Six anglers returned fish to the scales, and Craig Ogilvie (North Berwick), the club's chairman, took first place with three fish for 10lb 2oz.

Barry McEwan, the club treasurer, from Port Seton, was second with four fish for 6lb 15oz and Jamie McHale (Gifford) was third with three for 6lb 9oz.

Elsewhere, provisional prizes have been announced for the Ian Reid Memorial at Leven Beach today (November 13) and tomorrow which is a Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers counter. The overall winner is expected to collect £450, second £350 and third £250 and there are zone prizes (three zones each day) of first £100, second £75 and third £50 plus £100 for the longest flatfish.

Organisers say all prizes may vary if the numbers attending alters. Entry is £40 with lugworm and mackerel the only baits allowed. Registration is from 9-10am at the Caravan Site, Level Promenade Car Park both days. Fishing is from 11am to 3pm on Saturday (today) and noon to 4pm tomorrow (Sunday) with the presentation at Burt's Bar, Buckhaven, at 4.45pm. Contact David Dobbie on 07940 111729 or Alan Combe 07872 899791.

The Clyde Open Sweepstake has been confirmed on Sunday, November 28 at Port Glasgow from 4pm till 8pm. It is a two-hook and 20cm limit with a £15 entry and booking via Ken Greason 0141 6496269 and Jim Kilbride 07984 620942.

The float only, five-match silverfish series returns for coarse anglers this month after a gap of a year. Magiscroft near Cumbernauld is the venue and top anglers like James Woodrow and Gus Brindle are already entered as are most of Scotland's international team.

The event starts on November 21 with dates on December 5 and 19, January 2 and 16. Entry is £10 plus day-ticket fees and the first prize is £300, second £200 and third £100.

Bloodworm and joker are allowed on the main loch with results decided on penalty section points with the best four results counting.Brady said: "A float must be used and carp don't count. There are no pole limits and no fishmeal bans in place. If the lake becomes frozen we will revert to a straight four-match series where all match scores count."