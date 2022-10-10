Old adversaries battle it out in Musselburgh's last meeting of Flat season

It’s sure to be a tight contest as Uplawmoor-based Goldie and Carluke’s Dalgleish rely on their in-depth knowledge of the East Lothian track as regular visitors throughout the Flat season to snatch the title, but Grant Tuer on seven wins can’t be ruled out of the running.

In the jockey’s stakes Paul Mulrennan leads the field with a four win advantage over Sam James who has seven wins under his belt. Mulrennan, arguably having his best season in the saddle, notched up 36 wins over August and September and will be looking to repeat his success at Hamilton last month where he finished champion jockey.

In the Edinburgh Gin Musselburgh Owner’s Championship it’s all to play for with Sir Ian and Catriona Good on three wins and narrowly leading Johnnie Delta Racing, MK Dodds, Moment of Madness, David Swales and Grant Tuer and The Senators all on two wins.

A bumper day of racing is expected at Musselburgh

On the eight race £100,000 card, the feature race is the £22,000 seven furlongs British EBF Scottish Premier Fillies’ Handicap at 4.10pm, supported by the £20,000 Bet RacingTV Bass Rock handicap at 3.40pm.

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager, Bill Farnsworth, said: “We’ve had some great racing over the Flat season and it all culminates on Monday with familiar faces battling it out for the top trainer and top jockey titles. The forecast is for a bright and dry day and we are looking forward to finishing the season in style before a brief pause as we prepare for the jumps season at the start of November.”