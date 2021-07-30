The Tokyo Olympics 2020 are fully underway after a year-long postponement in the wake of the pandemic.

After fierce debate, the Japanese and Olympic authorities decided to press ahead with this year's Games, although the tournament will take place largely in empty stadiums due to the rising number of virus cases.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are now underway (Composite: Mark Hall/JPI Media)

That means sporting fans won’t be able to travel abroad to spectate at their favourite events, but you are still able to watch the action from home.

Here’s everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch the Games from the UK.

What is the Tokyo Olympics 2020 schedule?

Here's the full Olympics 2020 schedule (Graphic: Mark Hall/JPI Media)

The original Tokyo Olympics schedule was scrapped and replaced after the Games were pushed back by 12 months due to the pandemic.

But 206 countries will now compete in Japan for coveted gold medals.

This year’s tournament will feature a record number of 46 competitions and 339 gold medals to be won over two weeks across 42 competition venues.

Check our special JPI Media graphic for the full Olympics schedule and the dates each sport is taking place.

What new sports will there be at the Olympics?

There are five new sports featuring in this year’s Summer Games.

These are: baseball/softball, karate, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing.

While baseball and softball were included during the 2008 Games in Beijing, the other four sports are making their Olympics debut.

Where can you watch the Tokyo Olympics in the UK?

Japan is eight hours ahead of British Summer Time, meaning a lot of the 2020 Olympic Games action will happen during unsociable hours in the UK.

But there are still plenty of ways for sporting fans over here to watch the Tokyo tournament despite the tricky time difference.

The Games will be available to watch live in the UK via BBC One every day.

Coverage will start on the channel at midnight and will run to about 9pm.

And if you miss your favourite sport, BBC Two will be showing a daily highlights show from 9-10pm.

There will also be options to stream sports not showing live on BBC One via BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

The BBC is set to cover over 350 hours of uninterrupted coverage live

The Games in their full glory will also be shown on Eurosport, as well as on online streaming platforms Eurosport Player and Discovery+.

A Eurosport subscription costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year, and viewers can add this to their Sky, BT or Virgin contract.

Who will be presenting the Olympics?

JJ Chalmers will host the midnight to 5am slot, while Dan Walker and former hockey player Sam Quek will be presenting the coverage on BBC Breakfast from then until 9am.

Hazel Irvine and Gabby Logan will then host from 9am to 3pm, with Jason Mohammad taking over until 6pm.