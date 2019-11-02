Open invite for women to try fly fishing for first time under guidance of Scotland stars

Liz McLellan fishing at Drumtassie, venue for the ladies day

Ladies, if you have ever had an inkling to try fly fishing this is your chance and all you have to do is turn up at Drumtassie Trout Fishery near Blackridge later this month. Beginners and experienced anglers are welcome but bring warm clothing and sunglasses as well as a hat.

After that, you will be in the hands of skilled anglers, some of whom are regulars in the Scotland Ladies Fly Fishing Team. One of them, Liz McLellan, is an organiser. The Armadale-based angler said: “We know there are lots of women out there that have seen fly fishing and fancied giving the sport a whirl.

“However, they don’t have the equipment or the opportunity and we are providing a platform for them. The cost is £10 and they will be able to use equipment and have instruction. They will also be provided with hot soup and sausage rolls on the day.”

Drumtassie has three ponds and it is only yards from the car park to the fishing area. There is plenty of car parking and the bothy has a roaring fire.

Liz added: “I believe something like this was tried around four years ago in the north of Scotland but we’ve not had something like this in the Central Belt and we are keen to see more women angling. If they want to take it further there will be people at Drumtassie to help them. Obviously, every national team needs fresh blood and we will possibly find somebody who may wish to take it further.”

The date is Sunday, November 24. Fly fishing is from 10am to 2pm and the postcode is EH48 3SW.

Meanwhile, Bangour Fishery near Dechmont, West Lothian, will operate three mornings per week from November. It will open on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday 8.30am to 1pm (last arrival 10.30am). Opening will also be dependent on the weather and angling interest.

Karen Smith, the owner, said: “This year will be a trial. We are going to see how the month of November goes and what interest there is and from this we will review our opening hours going forward up to March when we re-open for the fishing season. We will update our Facebook page and website.”

Meanwhile, Jacko Jackson has confirmed that the Tweeddale Millennium winter league started today (Saturday, November 2) and will run every two weeks for ten rounds. It is fly fishing only and there is a £20 entry fee with cash prizes. Entrants kill their first two fish on the

day and it is catch and release (after weighing) after that.