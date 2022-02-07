Six Nations: Edinburgh hooker David Cherry called into Scotland squad for Wales clash

He comes in after Jamie Ritchie and Josh Bayliss were both ruled out through injury. A statement on the Scottish Rugby Union's Twitter feed said: "Jamie Ritchie and Josh Bayliss have not met up with the squad this week through injury. Dave Cherry has joined up with the team today."

Cherry, 31, was one of seven debutants named in the 2019 Six Nations training squad by Gregor Townsend, while the hooker made his international debut in the famous away victory over England at Twickenham in February 2021.

He joined Edinburgh in the summer of 2018from French Fédérale 2 side Stade Niçois signed a one-year-deal to rejoin his hometown team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh hooker David Cherry returns to Scotland training at the Oriam today ahead of Saturday's match away to Wales