Super Bowl 2022: When the Super Bowl is, how to watch live in the UK, start time and Halftime Show line-up

Excitement is building for fans of American football as the Super Bowl 2022 inches closer.

After last year’s Super Bowl saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lift the National Football League (NFL) trophy at their home stadium in Florida, as former New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady helped usher the team to victory and earn his seventh NFL championship win.

2021’s 31-9 game between the Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs was the most watched Super Bowl in the UK in more than 30 years, with more than four million UK fans reportedly tuning into watch or listen to the Super Bowl LV.

The two teams facing off in the ultimate NFL showdown have yet to be determined, with this weekend’s ‘Championship Sunday’ seeing contenders decided by whoever triumphs in separate National Football Conference (NFC) and American Football Conference (AFC) league championships.

As the conclusion of the 2021 US football season fast approaches, here’s what you need to know about the Super Bowl 2022.

What is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is the annual NFL championship showdown which traditionally marks the end of the year’s football season by crowning the ultimate US winner.

The American football final sees two separate leagues of teams, aligned under the National Football Conference and American Football Conference, battle it out to be declared the overall top football team.

It came to exist as the result of a merger agreement between the NFL and rival American Football League (AFL) in 1966 for their best teams to compete for an overall US championship title.

It wasn’t until three years after the agreement was made between the NFL and AFL that the event came to be known as the Super Bowl.

The 16 teams in the AFC are: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans.

Its most successful team are the New York Patriots, who have won the most Super Bowl wins alongside with the Pittsburgh Steelers of six out of a total 11 appearances.

Meanwhile, the NFC’s 16 teams are: Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFC’s Dallas Cowboys have been victorious in five of their eight Super Bowl appearances to date, while the 49ers have also claimed five Super Bowl wins out of seven appearances so far.

On Championship Sunday on Sunday January 30 2022, the NFC championship will be contended by the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, while the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will face off for the AFC championship title.

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

This year’s Super Bowl, the 56th so far since the annual NFL showdown first began in 1966, will take place on Sunday February 13 2022.

Taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the Super Bowl will start at 3.30pm Pacific Time (PT) and 6.30pm Eastern Time (EST) in the US.

This translates to a later start time of 11.30pm on Sunday for those watching the Super Bowl live in the UK.

How can I watch Super Bowl 2022 live from UK?

The Super Bowl 2022 will be broadcast live in the UK at 11.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, as well as on Sky Sports.

Those looking to watch Championship Sunday AFC and NFC league finals on Sunday evening will also be able to watch live from the UK by tuning in Sky Sports or watching with a NFL Game Pass subscription.

The AFC showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will kick off at 8pm UK time, while the 49ers will go head to head with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship final at 11.30pm.

Who’s on the line-up for the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show?

With the Super Bowl offering something for everyone in the US and beyond, its Halftime Show is always a huge, dazzling spectacle featuring the best and biggest music artists in the business.

Past Super Bowl Halftime Shows have seen artists including Michael Jackson, Shakira, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Madonna, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd take centre stage at the NFL showdown to entertain fans and keep excitement levels high before the game enters its intense second half.

The 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will see Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar come together in a combined performance at around 1am UK time.

