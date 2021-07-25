Tokyo Olympics 2020: Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance sixth in synchronised 3m springboard final

Great Britain's Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance during the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Picture : Adam Davy/PA Wire

The pair were third after the first two rounds but dropped out of medal contention on Sunday in Tokyo.

Edinburgh’s Reid and Croydon’s Torrance finished with 269.10 points, ahead of Italy and the USA, but well behind the 326.40 of winners China.

A disappointing back two-and-a-half somersault pike in the fourth round effectively ended their medal chances as Canada claimed silver and Germany bronze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...