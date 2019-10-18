Tony Hand: Murrayfield Racers have that extra gear to compete in NIHL North Cup

Murrayfield Racers are in action over the weekend. Pic: Ian Coyle

Racers face off against Solway Sharks in Dumfries on Saturday evening. It is their first game since Sharks scored a last-second winner earlier this month to pip the Edinburgh outfit 4-3 at Murrayfield in the round-robin stages of the competition.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Scottish National League sides Murrayfield and Dundee Comets pit themselves against established National Ice Hockey League sides Solway, Whitley Bay Warriors and Billingham Stars, who Racers entertain on Sunday at Murrayfield in a 6pm face-off.

Hand said: “Obviously we were disappointed to lose that game, conceding with six seconds to go, but not in the way we played.

"We created some great chances and it was nice to see the guys have this other gear that they can step up to, because Solway are a very good team who play at a higher level than we are used to.

“Solway are an even better team in their own rink so we all know how tough it will be to get something from the game. We need to play very smart.”

Racers should have plenty in the tank after no games last weekend and Hand continued: “To be honest with you, I’d prefer a wee break like that maybe later in the season. We have been playing well and got a bit of momentum going, but it means the boys should certainly be fresh for our games this weekend.