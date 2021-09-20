Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The 29-year old, from Livingston, is thought to have broken Australian pro-cyclist Jack Thompson's record by clocking up 2,179.66 miles (3508kms).

He did laps of an 80-mile route between Aberdeen and the Cairngorms, finishing at 04:00.

He told BBC Scotland it had been the "most intense experience" of his life and that he "couldn't be happier".

Guinness World records will have to confirm the record before it can be officially registered.

Quigley cycled a daily average of 320 miles and rode 637 miles in the last stretch without sleep.

He told BBC Scotland: "On the last day I couldn't even remember what challenge I was doing, I was so confused.

Josh Quigley crashed while cycling in Dubai in January.

"I am really happy to get it finished, it's such a relief, as it's been hanging over me and has really dominated my year since my failed attempt in April."

Quigley was forced to pull out of the record attempt in April after suffering a knee injury on the fourth day.

He said: "I've had so much stress and worry about my knees and wondering what happens if they go again.

"It has been a lot of pressure but I had to go for it again. It's something I've always done throughout my cycling career - every time I try something if it doesn't go to plan the first time I usually try again until I get it so I couldn't be happier right now.

"It's been the most intense experience of my life."

Quigley's attempt comes after he was diagnosed with arthritis earlier this year.

Paul Higginson, project manager for the record attempt, told BBC Scotland: "It was incredible he didn't get any punctures especially when you see the road works he had to cycle over at the half way point of the loop each time he came round.

"There were thousands on the course throughout the week and a great crowd at the finish line at 04:00. The local community really got behind him, which I know he really appreciated."

He tried to keep a speed of 18mph for 18 hours a day and did 43 hours on the last days. He did not even stop for toilet breaks.

His team passed him food while he was cycling uphill when he was going slower. He burned 15,000 calories each day during the challenge, which saw him climb 8,000ft a day.

Quigley was knocked from his bike by a vehicle in Texas during a round-the-world-trip in December 2019.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and had operations on a broken heel and ankle, as well as a stent fitted in an artery in his neck, which feeds blood to his brain.

He went on to shave six minutes off the existing record for cycling the North Coast 500 which he completed in 31 hours and 17 minutes last September.

In February he crashed at 40mph in Dubai where he fractured his spine and pelvis in two places and broke his elbow, shoulder and four ribs.

