Lowland League: What Bonnyrigg Rose need to do to clinch pyramid play-off place and the title

The New Dundas Park outfit will bag themselves a two-legged play-off against the winners of the Highland League – currently Fraserburgh – if they pick up all three points against Cumbernauld Colts in Midlothian tomorrow night and away to Edinburgh University this weekend.

Should they achieve their objective, second-placed Celtic B – the only team who could still mathematically leapfrog Rose at the top of the division – would be 16 points adrift with six matches left to play.

But with both halves of the Old Firm B teams unable to earn promotion to Scottish football's fourth tier, Robbie Horn's men would finish runner's up at the very least even if they were to lose all of their remaining matches and Celtic won all of theirs.

Bonnyrigg defender Neil Martyniuk celebrates after scoring in the 3-0 win over Bo'ness United at New Dundas Park. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

That said, Robbie Horn and his players will be confirmed league champions should Celtic lose against Stirling University on Sunday.

If both clubs win their matches over the course of the next week, Rose's first opportunity to seal their crown will be at Shielfield against host Berwick Rangers on Saturday, March 12.

Rose's 3-0 win over Bo'ness United on Saturday was their 23rd of the campaign in what has been a sterling campaign. Horn will want the league title – and play-off berth – wrapped up as soon as possible.

The winner of the Lowland /Highland League play-off will then play the side that finishes bottom of SPFL League Two, again over two legs, to determine who is promoted/relegated.