Winter Olympics: Capital curling mixed doubles duo Jenn Dodds and Bruce Mouat ready for semi-final battle against Norway in Beijing

The world champions from Edinburgh ended a topsy-turvy round robin in third place, throwing up a final four tie with Norway’s ‘curling couple’ Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten at 12pm today.

Team GB will have to produce a turnaround after they were beaten 6-2 by their semi-final opponents last night.

"We didn't play our best against them last night," said Dodds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenn Dodds curls the stone during the final mixed doubles round robin session ahead of the semi-final against Norway

"But after our performance (against USA), we can take a lot of confidence into the game. The aim will be to control the draw weight.

"They are a really good team and we have to fight them to control the angles back.

"It's going to be a battle out there - Olympic semi-final, both teams want to win it. If we go and play like we did there, that's all we can ask for.

"I'm just really looking forward to it! If you asked me at the start of the week that we'd get through to the playoffs, I'd have taken that in a heartbeat."

A confident 8-4 win over USA saw Dodds and Mouat conclude the group phase with six victories.

The pair have a long-standing rivalry with Skaslien and Nedregotten.

Mouat and Dodds beat them 9-7 in the World Championship final in Aberdeen last year.

Skaslien and Nedregotten came out on top in their last meeting before the Games, prevailing 7-5 in the final of the Gothenburg Cup.

There is always plenty at stake when these two pairs meet but never more so than tonight at the Ice Cube.

"This is what we've dreamt of for a long time," said Mouat. "To be in a semi-final in our first competition, at the Olympics, is exactly what we envisioned for ourselves and trained for.

"We just have to keep on going, battle really hard. We know we're going to have to be more clinical than yesterday."

* Watch All the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 live on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport app

Message from the editor