Paul Lawrie braced for a ‘messy’ celebration

New Scottish Senior Open champion Paul Lawrie was bracing himself for a hangover in today’s Ian Woosnam Pro-Am at Archerfield Links.

The Aberdonian stayed on in East Lothian to celebrate his winning debut in the £250,000 Staysure Tour event at windswept Craigielaw, where he was the only player in the field to finish under par after 54 holes.

As well as his wife Marian, good friends Alan and Val Reid and Brian and Audrey Morrison followed Lawrie round in the final circuit before joining him to celebrate a few miles along the coast.

“We are playing in the Ian Woosnam Pro-Am at Archerfield the next two days. We have our team, which includes our friends and my son Michael,” said Lawrie.

“They were down today and walked round. I think we might have a couple to celebrate tonight. We are in the Boat House at Archerfield which has its own bar, so that could be messy!”

Fans walked alongside Lawrie and his two playing partners on the fairways in the final round as the Scot recorded a two-shot success.

“There were a lot of people watching which was nice. And very well behaved,” said Lawrie. “They were on the fairway no problem, I never had to move anyone, never had to tell them to be quiet. It was great stuff.”

Ratho Park ambassador Andrew Oldcorn finished joint-eight - his best performance in ten appearances in the event.

The 59-year-old closed with a 72 for a three-over total, his only disappointment being that he was unable to convert a good birdie chance at the last.