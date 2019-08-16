Paul Lawrie leads on Scottish Senior Open debut

Paul Lawrie enjoyed an instant Craigielaw connection as he swept into the lead after the opening round of the Scottish Senior Open.

The Aberdonian had only seen the East Lothian course when playing next door at Kilspindie before Wednesday’s pro-am. But, in a gusting wind, he looked at home on his way to a three-under-par 68 and a one-shot lead on his debut in the £250,000 event.

“I played nicely,” said Lawrie after signing for four birdies and one bogey. “It was tough. My attitude is good on days like this; just get it on the green, get the ball back in your stance, take speed off it, chip it in low.

“That’s what you have to do and my record in this type of weather is good. There’s no defence, every shot you’re battling the weather on every hole.”

Playing in the group behind the 50-year-old, Lothians ace Andrew Oldcorn opened with a 71 that included 16 pars as well as one biredie and one bogey to sit in joint-15th.

“It was tough, but not extremely difficult,” said the Ratho Park-attached player. “I played well, but had 34 putts. I missed only two greens. I was really solid. More of the same, just better putting.”

Fifteen years after winning the event at The Roxburghe near Kelso, 66-year-old Scottish player Bill Longmuir broke par with a 70 to sit alongside 62-year-old compatriot Ross Drummond.

Defending champion Gary Orr signed for 17 pars and one bogey in a 72, while Sandy Lyle, who dropped five shots in five holes on the back nine, had to settle for a 74 along with Stephen McAllister.