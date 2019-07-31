Professional golfer Michele Thomson to be reunited with clubs after they go missing on way to Edinburgh Airport

A TOP golfer is set to be reunited with her clubs after they went missing on the way to Edinburgh and a prestigious tournament.

Ladies European Tour pro Michele Thomson flew into the Capital from London on Monday ahead of next week’s Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, Gullane.

But on arrival in the Capital, she discovered to her horror the treasured clubs were nowhere to be seen - with no sign nearly 48 hours later.

The airline blamed a system failure at Heathrow and confirmed Michele's clubs made it to Edinburgh today.

“I still have no sign of my golf bag from Monday’s flight from London to Edinburgh!,” Michele tweeted this morning to airline Flybe and baggage handlers Swissport.

“No update from either company! Golf bag is needed ASAP!”

It was the latest in a series of increasingly frantic messages from Michele as she seeks to track down the tools of her trade.

“My golf bag from London to Edinburgh was lost yesterday and still no update on where they are!” She tweeted yesterday.

“This is a disgrace! I need them for my job! Can you please give me an update as no one answers your phones!”

The four-time top ten finisher on the tour, from Aberdeen, told fans she was originally told it would take two days to be reunited with her clubs.

She added: “Not acceptable that my golf clubs haven’t arrived from London Heathrow to Edinburgh! It’s not like I need them or anything? #itsmyjob”

The missing clubs have put a dampener on a week that began on a huge high for Michele, having made it to the Ladies Scottish Open which tees off next Thursday.

“What an honour to be given an invite to the @LadiesScottish HUGE thanks to @ASInvestmentsUK for supporting me and giving me this opportunity to represent them at our home event. See you all @Renaissancegc,” she tweeted.

Swissport have been approached for comment.

A Flybe spokeswoman said: "Due to system outage at London Heathrow which has impacted all airlines, many passengers have experienced baggage delays.

"Having pressed for the fast-tracked delivery from Heathrow of all outstanding bags, we can now confirm that Michele’s golf clubs are now in Edinburgh and Flybe’s team on the ground is doing everything possible to reunite her with her clubs by any means necessary and as quickly as possible.

"We would like to sincerely apologise to Michele for any inconvenience experienced as a result of this matter which was entirely beyond our control and wish her well with the remainder of the tournament.”