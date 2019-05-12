Richie Ramsay digs deep to finish fifth at British Masters

Capital-based Richie Ramsay reckons he is close to winning again on the European Tour after getting in the mix in the Betfred British Masters at Hillside.

The 35-year-old finished fifth in the £3 million event, backing up Bob MacIntyre as his young compatriot claimed a share of second spot behind winner Marcus Kinhult from Sweden.

“The good thing coming away from this week is that I feel I could win that tournament,” said Ramsay after signing off with a birdie for a closing 72 and 12-under-par total at the Southport venue.

“I know a lot of guys will feel the same but having that feeling of believing you could win a big tournament like this is massive.”

Ramsay’s hopes of landing a fourth tour triumph on this occasion were effectively killed off after he dropped three shots in the first four holes in the final round.

But, after digging deep to repair that damage with birdies at the eighth, 12th and 18th, he added: “It was one of those where I showed grit and determination.

“I didn’t have my best game but it was all heart. I played good coming down the stretch. I just didn’t start off well but fought well. The birdie on last, I felt I deserved that.”

This effort came on the back of a top-15 finish in China and he said: “The last two weeks have made a massive difference to way I feel about my game. I just have to be a bit better and take my chances next time.”

Rookie MacIntyre finished eagle-birdie to record his best finish on the European Tour, winning £224,000.