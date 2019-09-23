Richie Ramsay eyes win after ‘mixing it with the best’ at Wentworth

Richie Ramsay has a fourth European Tour title in his sights after proving that he can still “mix it with the best” in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Capital-based player produced one of the best performances of his career to claim a share of sixth spot behind winner Danny Willett in the circuit’s flagship event.

The brilliant effort was a reward for Ramsay remaining patient after being unable to back up his fifth-place finish in the Betfred British Masters at Hillside earlier in the season.

Up to 62nd after picking up £182,000, he’s now wrapped up his card for another year and is heading into a stretch of events that starts with a home gig in the Dunhill Links believing a win could be on the cards.

“My game is really good and I’m staying patient,” said Ramsay after signing off with a 69 at the Surrey venue to finish with a 13-under 275 total as he beat his previous best finish of ninth in this event in 2013

“My mindset now is that I really have to chase a win before the end of the season. This week proved that I can mix it with the best because, if you look at the field, it is probably the strongest field we have had.”

Playing alongside 2017 Masters champion Patrick Reed, the 36-year-old rounded off a polished performance by recovering from an early bogey to card four birdies, including one from 12 feet at the last.

“I was a little bit nervous today as I haven’t been up there much, but I settled in nicely,” he said. “I made a great putt on the fifth, I fluffed a chip, and made a great double-breaker from 15-feet. After that I didn’t hit a bad shot really.

“I got lucky on the last I hit the tree and it came down. I got unlucky in Crans this year when it stayed in the tree. I made the putt on the last there.

“My caddie was looking at the board and saying we’ve got a bit of a gap but it was nice to make it anyway. I get in the Dunhill now. I thought after last week my card would be ok and I want to get into the Final Series events in Turkey, South Africa and Dubai.”

Ramsay had talked earlier in the year about the possibility of walking away from the game when he turned 40, but he appears to have been galvanised. “I have a bit of a spring in my step,” he admitted. “I read (fellow European Tour player) James Morrison’s article. He wasn’t sure what he was doing, he’s been out here for ten years and I felt I was in the same situation. What is the goal?

“I’ve been out here a long time. What do you want to do? I’ve won a few times, money is not too much of an issue. So what drives me? Well out there today, I was thinking ‘this is what drives me’. I still want to win again.

“I knew deep down I still want to do this and get up and practice but sometimes you need these moments to remind you of that. This is what it’s about.

“So I have to enjoy it now, keep on chasing it as you never know when it’s going to end.”