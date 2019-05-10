Richie Ramsay leads a Tartan Army into latter stages of the British Masters

Richie Ramsay led a seven-strong Tartan Army into the final two rounds of the £3 million Betfred British Masters at Hillside,

In the latest example of Scottish golf enjoying a resurgence on the European Tour, the Capital-based player was joined in making the cut by Bob MacIntyre, Liam Johnston, Scott Jamieson, Connor Syme, Grant Forrest and David Law.

Out in one of the last groups, Ramsay backed up his opening 66 with a 67 for an 11-under-par total in an event being hosted by Tommy Fleetwood in his hometown of Southport.

Ramsay sits joint-second on 11-under, one shot behind leader Matt Wallace, and is looking for more of the same in the final 36 holes as he chases a fourth victory on the circuit.

“I played some lovely stuff and I’m in a very good position,” said the Scot after finishing birdie-birdie.

Rookie MacIntyre is next best among the Scottish contingent after an adventurous 69 left him sitting just outside the top ten on seven-under.

The 22-year-old left-hander had only one par on his front nine and just seven in total, but eight birdies outweighed two double-bogeys and a bogey. “My good was great and my bad was horrific, it was as simple as that,” said MacIntyre.

Craigielaw star Forrest shot a 68 to progress on three-under, but Stephen Gallacher missed out after rounds of 73-77.