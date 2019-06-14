Richie Worrall wins a thrilling Grand Final at Armadale

Scottish open winner Richie Worrall flanked by Rory Schlein, left, Kevin Doolan, right and Cameron Heeps. PictureL Ron MacNeill
Former Edinburgh Monarchs rider Richie Worrall won a thrilling Grand Final at Armadale tonight to be crowned Scottish Open Champion for the first time.

Worrall defeated defending champion Rory Schlein in a breathtaking final race-off to claim the title, in third place was Kevin Doolan and in fourth spot was Monarchs’ own Cameron Heeps.

Worrall, as he received the Jack Young Memorial Trophy, said:”It was a bit hairy in that final. Rory was breathing down my neck and I wasn’t quite sure where he was as I crossed the winning line, it was definitely a bit too close for comfort.”

Schlein, who was going for a record fifth win in the event, said: “It was a great last race and I tried everything I knew to pass Richie but it just wasn’t to be.”

Monarchs skipper Ricky Wells finished last in the first semi-final and that put paid to his hopes of glory after impressing in the qualifying heats.

Heeps, finshing fourth, commented: “I just did not make a good enough start and I struggled in the final, but I was quite pleased by how I rode overall.”

Belle Vue’s Dan Bewley, another former Monarch, blew his chance of success when he could only finish third in his semi-final, but rode pretty well throughout the meeting.

The one big disappointment was the performance of Monarchs reserve William Lawson who failed to score a point in the qualifying heats.