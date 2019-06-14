Richie Worrall wins a thrilling Grand Final at Armadale

Former Edinburgh Monarchs rider Richie Worrall won a thrilling Grand Final at Armadale tonight to be crowned Scottish Open Champion for the first time.

Worrall defeated defending champion Rory Schlein in a breathtaking final race-off to claim the title, in third place was Kevin Doolan and in fourth spot was Monarchs’ own Cameron Heeps.

Worrall, as he received the Jack Young Memorial Trophy, said:”It was a bit hairy in that final. Rory was breathing down my neck and I wasn’t quite sure where he was as I crossed the winning line, it was definitely a bit too close for comfort.”

Schlein, who was going for a record fifth win in the event, said: “It was a great last race and I tried everything I knew to pass Richie but it just wasn’t to be.”

Monarchs skipper Ricky Wells finished last in the first semi-final and that put paid to his hopes of glory after impressing in the qualifying heats.

Heeps, finshing fourth, commented: “I just did not make a good enough start and I struggled in the final, but I was quite pleased by how I rode overall.”

Belle Vue’s Dan Bewley, another former Monarch, blew his chance of success when he could only finish third in his semi-final, but rode pretty well throughout the meeting.

The one big disappointment was the performance of Monarchs reserve William Lawson who failed to score a point in the qualifying heats.