Rory Smith joins Jane Turner in flying the flag for Dalmahoy

Rookie pro Rory Smith has joined Jane Turner in flying the flag for Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club in the paid ranks.

Smith, who has been a member of the Kirknewton club since he was seven and holds the course record with a 65, is now an ambassador along with Turner.

“While representing Dalmahoy at amateur level, I have managed to compete against the best golfers in the country, and the impeccable golfing facilities there have helped me hone my game over the years”, said Smith, Dispatch Trophy winner with George Heriot’s FP in 2017 and last year’s Lothians Champion of Champions.

“I’m proud to now be representing Dalmahoy at professional level, and I hope the partnership will help take me to the next level and achieve my PGA and European Tour dreams.

“With two brilliant golf courses, as well as excellent practice facilities, my long and short game training are both covered at Dalmahoy. I can also cover my fitness routine when I’m there as the hotel Leisure Club has a state-of-the-art new Lifefitness gym.”

Sam Oliver, director of golf and leisure at Dalmahoy, added: “Rory has been a colourful and well-liked part of our golfing community here at Dalmahoy for a number of years and he’s been performing really well recently, with his best year ever last year.

“As proud advocates of Scottish golf, we’re keen to do what we can to help take one of our own to the next level.”