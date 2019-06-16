Ruben Lindsay and Katie Graham win Stephen Gallacher Foundation’s biggest events

Ayr Belleisle’s Ruben Lindsay and Katie Graham of Hamilton recorded a west coast double at Macdonald Cardrona near Peebles in the two biggest events on the Stephen Gallacher Foundation schedule.

In one of his first outings since becoming one of the foundation’s new ambassadors, Lindsay claimed the boys’ trophy in a keenly-contested 54-hole event at the Borders venue.

Vase winner Katie Graham

After opening rounds of 70 and 72, he led by a shot from Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham and Calum Scott from Nairn heading into the closing circuit.

In tougher scoring conditions, Lindsay signed off with a 73 for a one-under-par total, winning by three shots from Graham after the Perthshire player had to settle for a 75.

Scott, who had been bidding to emulate his brother Sandy’s success in the same event in 2015, finished a shot further back alongside Jamie Roberts (Muckhart) and India’s Raghav Chugh.

In an event won last year by Castle Park’s Connor Wilson, Cameron Adam from Royal Burgess was the top Lothians player, sharing seventh spot on 223.

Graham, meanwhile, took advantage of a final-round collapse by Fifer Evanna Hynd in the girls’ vase event as it produced an unexpected dramatic finish.

Lundin member Hynd led by six shots after opening rounds of 72 and 76 only to close with an 87 that included an 8 at the first then a sextuple-bogey 10 at the seventh.

That opened the door for 15-year-old Graham, who closed with a 79 to secure a two-shot win with her 233 total.

Gullane’s Grace Crawford was fifth on 246, three shots ahead of Carys Irvine from Craigielaw.