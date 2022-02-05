Before the big game between the warring sides commences, here is everything you need to know if you are a ticket holder.

Match Tickets

There are digital tickets only for Scotland’s home Six Nations games.

You can Add your digital ticket(s) to your Apple or Google pay wallet (instructions on how to do this are included in the email accompanying your ticket) or print them at home to bring with you to the game. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions in place, there will be no collection function available in person on the day. Should you require a replacement ticket, this will be re-sent to the email address we have registered on your account. All reprint requests must be submitted by the ticket purchaser by email to [email protected]

Scotland Season Pass

Those of you with a Scotland Season Pass, don’t forget to bring your 2021/22 Scotland Season Pass cards with you: these will be scanned at the turnstiles for entry. While match tickets are being issued electronically, this does not affect your Scotland Season Pass and you must bring this along on the day to gain entry.

Key Timings

To experience the full egg-chasing atmosphere at Murrayfield, here are the opening times for your essential rugby go-to events and experiences.

West Fan Village opens: 1.45pm

General Turnstiles open: 1.45pm

Ireland v Wales (Big Screens): 2.15pm – There are two big screens showing the Ireland v Wales game: one in the West Stand Village and one behind the North Stand.

Hospitality Turnstiles open: 1.45pm

Scotland Team arrives: 3.15pm

England Team arrives: 3.25pm

Pre Match Entertainment: 3.45pm

KICK-OFF: 4.45pm

North Stage: Gleadhraich (post-match)

Entry requirements

Vaccine proof: All adults (age 18 or over) attending this game at BT Murrayfield must be fully vaccinated or otherwise exempt and bring proof of this status to the match.

Fully vaccinated means you have received two vaccinations plus a booster if your second vaccination was more than 4 months ago.

Exemptions are made for those who are, a) unable to get the vaccine for medical reason, or b) taking part in vaccine trials.

LFT test: Fans unable to provide full vaccination status can instead present a negative Lateral Flow Test result taken within 24 hours of entry to BT Murrayfield.

You must log the LFT on the Government website to record the result and show the text message or email as proof on arrival.

Face masks: By law everyone aged 12 and over must wear a face covering whilst inside, unless you have a medical or other valid exemption (as set out in Scottish Government guidance). We recommend face masks are worn throughout all areas of the venue.

If you have tested positive for Covid-19 in the 10 days prior to the match, or you have been a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or if you feel generally unwell (with symptoms including, but not limited to: fever, new persistent cough and a loss of / change in yourtaste or smell) please follow current Scottish Government guidelines on self-isolation and testing.

Fans are not allowed to bring bags to the match unless there is a requirement to do so (for example, medical/childcare reasons, highland dress with sporrans) and these fans should go to a designated search lane where bags will be searched and tagged prior to entry into the stadium.

Getting to Murrayfield

The stadium is located to the west of Edinburgh and is well served by public transport and is only a 45 minute walk from the city-centre.

From Princes Street head to Shandwick Place, which leads on to Atholl Place, then onto Haymarket Terrace. Continue and either turn left onto Roseburn Street at the Roseburn Bar (for the south turnstiles) or continue and turn left onto Riversdale Crescent at the Murrayfield Bar (for the north turnstiles). It is worth noting that this route may change after the match due to crowd measures in place.

Fans can travel via train to Haymarket and then get the tram (where there is a stop at Murrayfield which takes you onto to Roseburn Street).

You can buy a ‘Rugby Return’ ticket for use on matchdays or a ‘Family Day Tripper’.

By bus, Lothian Buses run several routes throughout the city that service BT Murrayfield.

From the city centre, the follow services are available:

to Westfield Road – Services 1, 2, 22, 30, X27, and X28

to Gorgie Road – Services 3, 25, 33, and 38

to Corstorphine Road – Services 12, 26, 31, X18, and Airlink 100

From Edinburgh Airport:

to Corstorphine Road – Airlink 100

From West Lothian:

to Corstorphine Road – Service X18

to Westfield Road – Services X27 and X28

Getting into the stadium

There are turnstiles located around the park: NORTH (beside Murrayfield Ice Rink), NORTH EAST: (off Roseburn Crescent), SOUTH & EAST: (off Roseburn Street), WEST: (off Roseburn St, Baird Drive and Riversdale Cres.)

West Fan Village

This is the area behind the West Stand next to Edinburgh Rugby’s DAM Health Stadium. You can access this area before turnstiles open as follows:

From the South and East: Off Roseburn Street, along the pedestrian walkway by side of the rail/tramline near the bridge.

From the North: Off Corstorphine Road, via Riversdale Crescent and the Ice Rink Car park.

From the West: Off Saughtonhall Avenue, over the Saughtonhall Bridge.

Things to see and do while at the stadium

Scottish Rugby storeThe Scottish Rugby Store, situated in the lower south-west corner of the stadium, and the merchandise marquees behind the North and East stands will all be open from 1.45pm and for an hour after the final whistle.

Scotland team arrival at 2.15pm Give the Scotland players a rousing welcome to BT Murrayfield when the team coach arrives behind the West Stand, with a special Peter Vardy vehicle “Leading The Charge”.

Food and drink There are over 45 food units all around the stadium serving everything from home roasted lamb stovies, traditional burgers, fish& chips, wood-fired pizza, Indian and Mexican, as well as coffee, donuts,Spanish churros.

BarsThere are bars all around the stadium serving a wide range of drinks generally open from 1.45pm onwards.

Peter Vardy Driving Experience Test your skills against the Scotland players at the Peter Vardy driving experience in the West Fan Village.

Match ProgrammeLook out for the match programme. As well as the day’s teams, the programme is packed with information on previous Calcutta Cup matches, player biographies, exclusive interviews with Hamish Watson and Grant Gilchrist, a look back at Scotland’s memorable 2021 win at Twickenham, news on the Community Recognition Awards and a great Calcutta Cup Quiz.

A message from the Editor:

